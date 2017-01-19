FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
UK builder Barratt says CFO has left with immediate effect
#Casinos & Gaming
January 19, 2017 / 4:36 PM / 7 months ago

UK builder Barratt says CFO has left with immediate effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt said on Thursday its Chief Finance Officer Neil Cooper had left the firm by mutual agreement just over a year after he joined, in a move a source told Reuters was initiated by the board.

Chief Executive David Thomas will take on the role temporarily whilst a replacement for Cooper, who joined the company in November 2015 from bookmaker William Hill, is sought.

Barratt said on Thursday that Cooper had left with immediate effect in a move which a source told Reuters was instigated by the other directors.

"This was a decision led by the board and there was an acceptance that it wasn't working in the way that either party thought it might," a source familiar with the company's thinking said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Paul Sandle)

