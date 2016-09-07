British housebuilder Barratt says sales rise post-Brexit

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt Developments said it was encouraged by higher sales during July and August, calling the period since the UK voted to leave the EU on June 23 "business as usual".

Barratt posted a 21 percent rise in pretax profit to 682.3 million pounds ($915.44 million) for the twelve months ended June 30, which it attributed to its disciplined volume growth in a market with an under supply of new homes.

Forward sales of houses were up 4.1 percent for the first nine weeks of its financial year compared to the same period last year, in what the company said was a positive start to its new year. ($1 = 0.7453 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)