9 months ago
Barratt says remains on track despite cooling London market
November 16, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 9 months ago

Barratt says remains on track despite cooling London market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest housebuilder by volume Barratt said it was on track to deliver a key financial target this year although a cooling market in London meant it was having to look again at some prices.

Average prices have fallen in central London due to an increase in stamp duty property tax and the uncertainty created by the June 23 referendum although across the country the housebuilder said sales have risen in the just over 19 weeks since July 1.

"We are mindful of the potential for economic uncertainty created by the outcome of the EU Referendum. However, market fundamentals are robust," CEO David Thomas said.

It said it was on target to hit a return on capital employed of 25 percent.

$1 = 0.8012 pounds Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton

