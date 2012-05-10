UPDATE 1-Barratt reports best Spring selling season in 5 yrs

* Net private reservations 25.3 pct higher yr/yr

* Average selling price up 5 pct to 202,000 pounds

* Sees net debt below previous guidance

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Housebuilder Barratt said on Thursday it had enjoyed the best spring selling season in five years, helped by its focus on more buoyant sections of Britain’s weak property market and government initiatives to prop it up.

“Whilst the economic outlook remains uncertain and the availability of mortgage finance continues to be a constraint, we expect the benefits of the various government initiatives to continue to provide support to the industry,” the company said in a trading update.

“Our investment in new land is enabling us to shift away from older, lower margin land, and we expect to continue to drive up profitability and bring down debt over the next few years.”

Barratt, one of Britain’s largest housebuilders, said that during the 18 weeks to May 6 net private reservations were 25.3 percent higher than a year earlier while the average selling price rose 5 percent to 202,000 pounds.

The company described overall underlying house prices as stable with London and Britain’s more affluent south east showing greater robustness.

It expects to agree to buy about 10,000 plots in the current financial year but said that net debt at the end of June was now expected to be about 75 million pounds ($120.7 million) below previous guidance at about 275 million pounds versus 322.6 million a year earlier.

Barratt, like other UK housebuilders, has responded to a weak market and lack of mortgage finance by focusing its activities on areas such as London and southeast England, where prices are relatively buoyant, and on more profitable houses rather than cheaper apartments.