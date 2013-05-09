FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Barratt Developments says market backgroup most positive in 5 years
May 9, 2013 / 6:07 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Barratt Developments says market backgroup most positive in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments PLC : * Private forward sales exceed £1 billion * 9.7% increase in net private reservations to 0.68 (2012: 0.62) per week per

active site * Private forward sales (excluding joint ventures) up 28.5% as at 5 may 2013 to

£1,013.5M * 18.0% uplift on the prior year in net private reservations per week per

active site to 0.72 * Expect to approve the purchase of c. 17,000 plots in FY 2013 (FY 2012: 12,085

plots) * Market backdrop is the most positive we have seen for five years

