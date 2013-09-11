BRIEF-Barratt Dev profit jumps 74 pct, says housing recovery spreading beyond London

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments PLC : * FY pretax profit 104.8 million STG versus 100 million STG year ago * Final dividend 2.5 pence per share * Group revenues up by 12.2% for the full year to £2,606.2M (2012: £2,323.4M * Seeing the housing market recovery starting to spread beyond London and the

south east * Average selling prices (1) increased to £194,800 (2012: £180,500) * Expect to deliver around 45,000 new homes over the next three years * Profit before tax and exceptional items increased by 73.7% to £192.3M (2012: