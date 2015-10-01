Barrick not in talks with Newmont on sale in gold mine stake - adviser

SYDNEY, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp has not had talks over a sale of its 50 percent stake in Australia’s Super Pit gold mine to its partner Newmont Mining Corp, Barrick adviser and ex-president Jim Gowans said on Thursday.

Barrick, the world’s biggest miner, has been busy auctioning off assets over the past year, including all its Australian mines except the Super Pit stake, to help cut debt. It aims to reduce debt by at least $3 billion this year.

Newmont CEO Gary Goldberg told Reuters last week that the company would be interested in buying Barrick’s interest at the right price.