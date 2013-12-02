FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barrick set to unveil board changes, name new COO -sources
December 2, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

Barrick set to unveil board changes, name new COO -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s largest gold producer, is poised to announce a board shuffle and name a new chief operating officer (COO), according to several sources familiar with the situation.

Barrick is set to announce that founder and Chairman Peter Munk will hand over the position of chairman to his heir apparent, John Thornton, currently co-chairman. In addition, at least two directors will step down at the company’s next annual meeting, in the spring.

The long-awaited board changes will likely be announced on Wednesday, said two of the sources.

