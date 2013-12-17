FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Barrick Gold announces departure of two more directors
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2013 / 10:46 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Barrick Gold announces departure of two more directors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp said in a surprise announcement on Tuesday that two long-time directors, Donald Carty and Robert Franklin, have resigned from the company’s board with immediate effect.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after the world’s largest gold producer announced a major boardroom shake-up, and the planned departure of its founder and chairman, Peter Munk.

Barrick Gold, under fire for missteps in a tough market, began to address investor demands for a more independent board earlier this month, by replacing two directors close to its departing founder with a couple of mining industry experts.

As widely expected, Barrick confirmed at the time that Co-Chair John Thornton would replace 86-year-old chairman and founder Peter Munk this spring. It also announced that former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and retired lawyer Howard Beck, both long-term directors, will not stand for re-election at the next annual meeting.

Barrick did not give a reason for the departures of Franklin and Carty, both of whom joined its board in 2006, when the company acquired Placer Dome.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.