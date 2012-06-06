FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barrick replaces Regent as CEO, citing share price
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2012 / 11:50 AM / in 5 years

Barrick replaces Regent as CEO, citing share price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 6 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold said on Wednesday its board has reshuffled its top management team and replaced its chief executive, Aaron Regent, citing disappointment with the company’s share price performance.

Shares of Barrick, the world’s largest gold miner, has changed little over the last few years despite a surge in the price of bullion during that time.

The Toronto-based miner has appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Sokalsky as its new president and CEO, replacing Regent.

Sokalsky has also replaced Regent on Barrick’s board of directors.

Shares of Barrick closed at C$43.70 on Tuesday in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.