Barrick replaces Regent as CEO, citing share price

TORONTO, June 6 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold said on Wednesday its board has reshuffled its top management team and replaced its chief executive, Aaron Regent, citing disappointment with the company’s share price performance.

Shares of Barrick, the world’s largest gold miner, has changed little over the last few years despite a surge in the price of bullion during that time.

The Toronto-based miner has appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Sokalsky as its new president and CEO, replacing Regent.

Sokalsky has also replaced Regent on Barrick’s board of directors.

Shares of Barrick closed at C$43.70 on Tuesday in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.