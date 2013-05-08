FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barrick announces tentative deal at Pueblo Viejo
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2013 / 10:41 PM / 4 years ago

Barrick announces tentative deal at Pueblo Viejo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp said on Wednesday that it has reached a tentative agreement with the government of the Dominican Republic on the Pueblo Viejo mine.

The company said it now expects about half of the cash flow from the mine to go to the government from 2013 to 2016. At a gold price of $1,600 per ounce, total tax revenues over that period would be about $2.2 billion, it said.

Dominican President Danilo Medina had demanded that the company renegotiate its operating contract, and threatened to clamp a windfall tax on profits if it was not modified.

Pueblo Viejo, one of world’s largest new gold projects, is jointly owned by Barrick and Goldcorp Inc.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.