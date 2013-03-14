RPT-RPT-Barrick says gold shipment detained in Dominican Republic

March 14 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp said on Thursday that a shipment of gold from its Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic had been detained by customs officials in the Caribbean nation.

The world’s largest gold miner said in a statement it was investigating the cause of the delay and seeking confirmation that the shipment can resume. The company gave no further details.

Barrick owns 60 percent of the Pueblo Viejo mine, while Canada’s second-largest gold miner, Goldcorp Inc, holds the remaining 40 percent.