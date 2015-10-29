FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barrick Gold expects agreements on asset sales before year-end
October 29, 2015

Barrick Gold expects agreements on asset sales before year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold, the world’s biggest gold producer, said on Thursday that it has just begun a second round in the sales process for six U.S. gold assets that it wants to divest and expects to sign at least one agreement before year-end.

“It’s a very competitive, robust process,” said senior vice-president Kevin Thomson on a conference call with analysts. “Our expectation is to sign one or more binding agreements before the end of the year.”

As part of its plan to cut at least $3 billion in debt this year, Barrick has said it will sell six of its U.S. gold mines and projects: Bald Mountain, Round Mountain, Spring Valley, Ruby Hill, Hilltop and Golden Sunlight. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

