January 23, 2014 / 7:50 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Barrick to recalculate reserves at $1,100/ounce gold price - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp

* Barrick gold met 2013 gold production guidance of between 7.0 million and 7.4 million ounces - ceo jamie sokalsky

* Barrick gold ceo sokalsky says company met 2013 all-in sustaining cost guidance of $900-$975 an ounce

* Barrick expects to record further impairment charge on pascua-lama project, looking at other impairment charges -ceo

* Barrick gold recalculating reserves assuming gold price of $1,100/ounce - ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

