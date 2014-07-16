FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barrick does not plan to appoint new CEO, Chairman Thornton says
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

Barrick does not plan to appoint new CEO, Chairman Thornton says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp has no plans to appoint a new chief executive, its chairman John Thornton said on Wednesday after the world’s biggest gold producer announced that CEO Jamie Sokalsky would step down in September.

Thornton told Reuters in an interview that the company would operate under a structure announced earlier on Wednesday, with two co-presidents.

Thornton also said that Barrick remained open to a tie-up with U.S. gold producer Newmont Mining Co but that the two companies were not in talks currently. (Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto; Writing by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Amran Abocar,Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.