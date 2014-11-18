Barrick names new CFO in latest shake-up

TORONTO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp named mining industry veteran Shaun Usmar as its chief financial officer designate on Tuesday, marking the latest shake-up at the gold miner.

Usmar, the former finance head of Xstrata Nickel, is set to replace Ammar Al-Joundi, who will be leaving Barrick after the announcement of the company’s year-end results.

Usmar will join Barrick on Nov. 24 and will become chief financial officer on Feb. 18, 2015, the company said, adding Usmar will work with Al-Joundi until his departure in order to ensure a smooth transition. (Reporting by Euan Rocha, editing by G Crosse)