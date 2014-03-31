FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barrick announces new pay scheme, may add two more new directors
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Barrick announces new pay scheme, may add two more new directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 31 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp unveiled a new executive compensation plan on Monday, and lead director J. Brett Harvey said the company may select two new board members after its upcoming annual meeting.

Under the plan, effective for 2014, the majority of top executives’ compensation will be awarded in units that convert into Barrick shares, and cannot be sold until the executive retires or leaves the company.

Barrick shook up its board in December, announcing four new director nominees, but shortly afterwards two other board members resigned.

“We’ve got four new board members coming on, and then we’ve got, we’re probably going to pick up two more after the AGM,” said Harvey, who also chairs the compensation committee. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.