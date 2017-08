Dec 6 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold has appointed Pablo Marcet, an executive with nearly 30 years of mining exploration, development and operations experience in Latin America, as a director, the world's biggest gold miner said on Tuesday.

Marcet's appointment reflects the "increasingly important role" Latin America will play in Barrick's long-term growth strategy, the Toronto-based miner said in a statement. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)