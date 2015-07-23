FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barrick Gold director Goodman quits board
#Market News
July 23, 2015 / 2:28 PM / 2 years ago

Barrick Gold director Goodman quits board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, July 23 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s largest bullion producer, said on Thursday that Ned Goodman has resigned from its board to focus on a new resources business.

The move thins the ranks of directors with mining experience on its board. Barrick named Goodman, a veteran Canadian money manager with resources sector experience, as a board nominee in December 2013 after shareholders complained that it lacked independence and directors with a background in mining.

“We would like to thank Mr. Goodman for his contributions to Barrick and for his astute counsel during this transformative period for the company,” Barrick Chairman John Thornton said in a statement.

Goodman in June became chairman of Oban Mining Corp , a venture that brings together five Canadian gold exploration and development companies and several mining sector veterans.

Barrick shares were down 0.5 percent at C$9.54 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday morning, in line with other gold stocks. (Reporting by Susan Taylor and Nicole Mordant; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
