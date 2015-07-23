FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Barrick Gold director Goodman quits to avoid conflicts
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Barrick Gold director Goodman quits to avoid conflicts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Barrick spokesman’s comment, updates share price))

TORONTO, July 23 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s largest bullion producer, said on Thursday that Ned Goodman has resigned from its board to focus on a new business in the resource sector.

The move thins the ranks of directors with mining experience on Barrick’s board. The company named Goodman, a veteran Canadian money manager with resource-sector experience, as a board nominee in December 2013 after shareholders complained that the board lacked independence and directors with a background in mining.

The board will consider a replacement for Goodman “in due course,” Barrick spokesman Andy Lloyd said in an email.

He said Goodman had resigned due to the potential for conflicts between his new business venture and Barrick.

In June, Goodman became chairman of Oban Mining Corp , a venture that brings together five Canadian gold exploration and development companies and several mining sector veterans.

Barrick shares were down 3.8 percent at C$9.23 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday, in line with other gold stocks. (Reporting by Susan Taylor and Nicole Mordant; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli; and Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.