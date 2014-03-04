FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Barrick CEO not looking to hedge gold
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2014 / 11:10 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Barrick CEO not looking to hedge gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s Barrick Gold Corp , the world’s biggest gold miner, is not looking to hedge the price of the precious metal because it expects a sharp increase in coming years, Chief Executive Jamie Sokalsky said on Tuesday.

“That is not something we’re considering doing right now,” Sokalsky said at an interview with Bloomberg News during the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention in Toronto.

Sokalsky said he was not interested in hedging because investors want to capture gold’s upside.

In December, incoming Barrick Chairman John Thornton told reporters he would look seriously at hedging.

Sokalsky said Thornton’s comments reflect the fact that hedging is “a discussion anyone should have in the commodity business.”

Barrick unwound its gold hedges in 2009, raising more than $5 billion so it could benefit as the price of gold rose. Some investors believe full exposure to the gold price is the only reason to buy mining stocks, instead of physical gold.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.