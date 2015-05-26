FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Barrick to sell 50 pct in Papua New Guinea unit to China's Zijin
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Barrick to sell 50 pct in Papua New Guinea unit to China's Zijin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to fix typo)

May 26 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp said it would sell 50 percent stake in its unit that manages the Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea to China’s Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd for $298 million in cash.

The unit, Barrick Niugini, owns 95 percent in the Porgera mine and Papua New Guinea owns the rest.

After the sale, Zijin and Barrick will jointly control Barrick Niugini, the Canadian miner said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.