Barrick earmarks $500 mln for Argentina mine after spill

April 25 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp has earmarked $500 million over five years for upgrades and expansions to its Veladero mine in Argentina, chief operating officer Richard Williams said on Tuesday, four weeks after a third cyanide solution spill at the mine.

Barrick, the world's biggest gold miner, said improvements to the mine's processing facility, where the spills occurred, would include adding containment barriers, reinforcing and moving pipes, and installing new high-definition cameras to monitor the site. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver, editing by G Crosse)