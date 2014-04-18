FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merger talks between Barrick Gold and Newmont Mining break down -WSJ
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2014 / 8:47 PM / 3 years ago

Merger talks between Barrick Gold and Newmont Mining break down -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Merger talks between Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont Mining Corp, the world’s top two gold producers, broke down in the past few days, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.

The two companies, with a combined market capitalization of about $33 billion, were in advanced talks about a merger this week, the Journal said. (r.reuters.com/guk68v)

A spokesman for Barrick declined to comment, and a spokesman for Newmont was not immediately available.

Barrick had twice reached deals to buy Newmont, first in 2008 and then in 2010, but scrapped the agreements, Reuters reported last year, citing unnamed sources. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.