Barrick trims 2015 gold output forecast on Dominican mine issue
November 23, 2015 / 11:06 PM / 2 years ago

Barrick trims 2015 gold output forecast on Dominican mine issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp lowered its 2015 production forecast range on Monday due to a mechanical issue at its jointly owned Dominican Republic-based mine that will result in reduced production until mid-January 2016.

Barrick, the world’s biggest gold producer, said it now expects to produce between 6 million and 6.15 million ounces of gold this year. Its previous forecast was for between 6.1 million and 6.3 million ounces.

Barrick owns 60 percent of the Dominican-based Pueblo Viejo mine. Rival Canadian producer Goldcorp Inc owns the remaining 40 percent. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)

