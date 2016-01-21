FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barrick expects to take as much as $3 bln of impairment charges
#Market News
January 21, 2016 / 10:35 PM / 2 years ago

Barrick expects to take as much as $3 bln of impairment charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s biggest gold producer, said on Thursday it expects to take a goodwill and asset impairment charge of as much as $3 billion.

The asset writedown is primarily related to its Pascua-Lama mining project, located on the border of Chile and Argentina, and its Pueblo Viejo project in Dominican Republic.

The company said it may have to take a goodwill impairment charge of about $1.8 billion, and asset impairment charges of $1.0-$1.2 billion, based on its preliminary analysis. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
