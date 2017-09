SANTIAGO, April 22 (Reuters) - Chile’s environmental regulator said on Wednesday it will seek new sanctions against Barrick Gold Corp’s massive Pascua-Lama gold and silver project for non-compliance with certain obligations.

The regulator already fined Barrick $16 million in May 2013 for not complying with some of the country’s environmental requirements at Pascua-Lama, which is currently suspended. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)