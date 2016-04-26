FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barrick shareholders vote in favor of company's executive pay plan
April 26, 2016

Barrick shareholders vote in favor of company's executive pay plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 26 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp’s shareholders at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday gave their backing to the gold miner’s executive compensation plan, in a reversal from a year ago when they overwhelmingly voted down the scheme.

Although so-called say-on-pay votes are not mandatory in Canada and companies are not required to take any action on the outcome, they are an important barometer of investor attitudes.

Reporting by John Tilak and Nicole Mordant; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

