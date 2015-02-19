FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2015 / 12:25 AM / 3 years ago

Barrick Gold posts quarterly loss on charges at Zambia, Chile mines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp on Wednesday reported a net loss in the fourth quarter as it booked $2.8 billion in after-tax impairment charges related mostly to its Lumwana mine in Zambia and its Cerro Casale project in Chile.

Barrick, the world’s biggest gold producer by ounces, reported a net loss of $2.85 billion, or $2.45 a share, in the quarter ending in December compared with a net loss of $2.83 billion, or $2.61 a share, in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Ken Wills)

