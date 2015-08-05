FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barrick Gold cuts dividend, to sell some U.S. non-core assets
#Market News
August 5, 2015 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

Barrick Gold cuts dividend, to sell some U.S. non-core assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp reported a narrower second-quarter loss on Wednesday but slashed its dividend by 60 percent, reduced production and cost targets for the year and said it would start a process to sell several of its non-core U.S. gold assets.

Barrick, the world’s biggest gold producer by ounces, said it would, in the next few weeks, start a process to sell its Bald Mountain, Round Mountain, Spring Valley, Ruby Hill, Hilltop and Golden Sunlight assets. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Andrew Hay)

