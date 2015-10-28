FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barrick swings to third-quarter net loss on Zaldivar charge
Sections
Featured
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
Business
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2015 / 10:46 PM / 2 years ago

Barrick swings to third-quarter net loss on Zaldivar charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp swung to a third-quarter net loss on Wednesday as it took $455 million in impairment charges related primarily to the reclassification of its Zaldivar copper mine in Chile as “held-for-sale.”

Barrick, the world’s biggest gold producer by ounces, posted a net loss of $264 million, or 23 cents a share, in the quarter to end-September compared with earnings of $125 million, or 11 cents a share, in the same period a year ago.

Barrick agreed in July to sell 50 percent of its Zaldivar mine to copper miner Antofagasta Plc for $1 billion in cash.

Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.