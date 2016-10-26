FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miner Barrick Gold posts higher earnings, lifts output forecast
October 26, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 10 months ago

Miner Barrick Gold posts higher earnings, lifts output forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest producer of bullion, reported a bigger third-quarter profit on Wednesday, reflecting higher prices for the metal and lower costs, and raised its output forecast for the year.

Toronto-based Barrick reported adjusted earnings of $278 million, or 24 cents per share, in the three months to end-September. That compares with adjusted earnings of $131 million, or 11 cents per share in the third quarter last year.

Barrick, which has mines in the Americas, Australia and Africa, increased its 2016 production forecast to a range between 5.25 million and 5.55 million ounces of gold, from a previous range of 5.00 million to 5.50 million ounces.

Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
