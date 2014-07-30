FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barrick Gold reports second-quarter loss
#Market News
July 30, 2014 / 9:11 PM / 3 years ago

Barrick Gold reports second-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp , the world’s largest gold miner, reported a net loss in the second quarter on the back of a weaker gold price and lower gold and copper sales volumes.

Barrick reported a net loss of $269 million, or 23 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $8.56 billion, or $8.55 a share, a year earlier when it recorded a massive impairment on its Pascua-Lama project. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by David Gregorio)

