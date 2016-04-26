FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barrick Gold Corp reports a quarterly loss
April 26, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Barrick Gold Corp reports a quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s largest gold producer, reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, as asset sales weighed on production and realized prices fell.

The company reported a net loss of $83 million, or 7 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit $57 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 14 percent to $1.93 billion.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Ted Kerr

