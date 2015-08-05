FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barrick Gold agrees gold, silver "streaming" deal on Dominican mine
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

Barrick Gold agrees gold, silver "streaming" deal on Dominican mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp said on Wednesday it has entered into a gold and silver “streaming” agreement with Royal Gold Inc for production linked to Barrick’s 60 percent stake in the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

In return, Royal Gold will make an upfront cash payment of $610 million plus continuing cash payments to Barrick for gold and silver delivered under the agreement.

“Streaming” transactions are a type of mine financing whereby a streaming company provides funds upfront to a miner in exchange for delivery of a certain amount of future production at a set price. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.