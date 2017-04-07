Argentina asks court to fully suspend work at Veladero mine

BUENOS AIRES, April 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's environmental ministry asked a federal court to totally suspend operations at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine in San Juan province, according to a statement issued by the ministry on Friday.

San Juan provincial government had already rejected a work plan from Barrick after a pipe carrying gold-bearing solution ruptured a leach pad at its Veladero mine last week. Operations at the mine have been partially suspended since then. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein)