April 5, 2017 / 3:05 PM / 5 months ago

Argentina province says rejects Barrick Gold's Veladero work plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, April 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's San Juan provincial government rejected a work plan from Barrick Gold Corp after a pipe carrying gold-bearing solution ruptured a leach pad at its Veladero mine last week, a statement on the province's web site said on Wednesday.

San Juan governor and provincial mining minister met with Barrick president Kelvin Dushnisky and other executives and expected to schedule another meeting soon, the statement said. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer in Buenos Aires and Nicole Mordant in Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

