4 months ago
Argentina says committed to ensuring no new incidents at Barrick mine
#Market News
April 7, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 4 months ago

Argentina says committed to ensuring no new incidents at Barrick mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, April 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's San Juan province has the full support of the national government to make sure that no more incidents occur at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine, the national minister of energy and mining, Juan Jose Aranguren, told Reuters on Friday.

Barrick has agreed to an audit and needs to present a plan to overhaul environmental and operating processes after a pipe carrying cyanide solution ruptured on March 28, the third incident involving cyanide at the mine in 18 months. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Leslie Adler)

