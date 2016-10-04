CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Barrick Gold's Argentina mine resumes operations after spill

(Corrects to add dropped word "not" in paragraph 5)

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp said on Tuesday normal operations had resumed at its Veladero mine in Argentina following approval from local authorities after processing solution containing cyanide spilled last month.

Operations were suspended at the mine on Sept. 15 after falling ice damaged a pipe, spilling some crushed ore saturated with process solution containing cyanide.

Barrick, the world's biggest gold producer by output, said it would continue to assess the impact of the temporary suspension on Veladero's production for this year. Veladero is one of Barrick's five core mines.

However, the Toronto-based miner continues to expect total production for the company to be in the range of 5 million to 5.5 million ounces at all-in sustaining costs in a range of $750 to $790 an ounce.

Barrick said "extensive" water monitoring in the area had confirmed the incident did not have any environmental impact. The spilled material remained within the boundaries of the mine site.

Barrick's shares were down 5.7 percent at C$21.47, in line with other gold stocks as the sector was punctured by bullion's slide to below $1,300 an ounce, its lowest level in three months. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)