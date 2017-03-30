FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina provincial gov't to suspend some Barrick operations-report
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 5 months ago

Argentina provincial gov't to suspend some Barrick operations-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 30 (Reuters) - Argentina's San Juan province ordered Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine to suspend some activities after a pipe became decoupled, state-run news agency Telam reported on Thursday.

Reuters could not immediately reach the provincial government to confirm the report. A spokesman for Barrick said the company was confirming its understanding of the order.

Barrick said on Wednesday the decoupling of a pipeline carrying gold and silver solution late on Tuesday posed no threat to the environment.

Operations at the mine were temporarily suspended last September after falling ice damaged a pipe and spilled some ore saturated with cyanide solution over a berm, or raised bank. One year earlier, there was a spill of cyanide solution at the mine, due to an equipment failure. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Additional reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

