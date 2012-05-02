Barrick profit lifted by bullion price; dividend raised

TORONTO, May 2 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold said on Wednesday its first-quarter profit rose, driven by a surge in bullion prices, and the world’s largest gold miner raised its quarterly dividend 33 percent.

Toronto-based Barrick reported net income of $1.03 billion, or $1.03 a share in the quarter that ended March 31. That compared with $1 billion, or $1 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of $1.09 billion, or $1.09 a share.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend payout to 20 cents a share from 15 cents a share.