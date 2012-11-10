FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Work on Barrick's Pascua Lama mine suspended due safety-report
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

Work on Barrick's Pascua Lama mine suspended due safety-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Inspectors say dust levels may pose health risk

* Gold mine project has suffered numerous setbacks

SANTIAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - A Chilean state agency has temporarily halted construction work at Barrick Gold Corp’s Pascua Lama mine citing concerns about the health of workers at the site high in the Andes, a newspaper reported on Saturday.

Following a recent visit to the gold mine project, safety inspectors from the Mining Ministry’s Sernageomin geology unit said excessive levels of dust might pose a risk to workers.

“This affects the safety of the mining operation,” the agency said, according to a document quoted by the La Tercera newspaper. It said officials had ordered a series of studies be conducted before work could resume.

The newspaper quoted Barrick, the world’s biggest gold producer, as saying it offered to call off work before the government agency ordered the suspension.

It is the latest in a series of setbacks at Pascua Lama, which lies on the border between Chile and Argentina.

Earlier this month, Barrick again raised its cost estimate for building the mine to between $8 billion and $8.5 billion from an earlier budget of $7.5 billion to $8 billion. It also pushed back the date when production at the project will begin.

The company blamed the increase on delays and higher labor and project-management costs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.