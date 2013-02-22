FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barrick to start mediation effort at Peru mine
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

Barrick to start mediation effort at Peru mine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LIMA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp said it would participate in a mediation effort on Friday at its Lagunas Norte mine in Peru to try to end protests by residents concerned about water supplies.

About 150 protesters have blocked the road leading to the mine, but so far production and operations have not been affected, an official at the world’s top gold miner said. He added that some of the protesters were demanding jobs.

The mediation effort was organized by local officials.

Peruvian President Ollanta Humala has urged mediation to avert hundreds of social conflicts between communities and companies nationwide over royalties, water supplies and other issues.

Lagunas Norte, which opened in 2005, was initially expected to last 10 years. It produced 763,000 ounces of gold in 2011.

Some drilling and technical work has been done on Lagunas Sur, an extension of Lagunas Norte. The company said it was drawing up an environmental impact study for Lagunas Sur.

The area is dotted with high-altitude lakes, and residents said this week they wanted to protect them and to see local water infrastructure improved.

In September, police clashed with protesters at Barrick’s other Peruvian mine, Pierina. One person died and at least four were injured.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.