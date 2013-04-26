FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P cuts Barrick Gold long-term corporate credit rating
April 26, 2013 / 9:35 PM / in 4 years

S&P cuts Barrick Gold long-term corporate credit rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said on Friday it cut Barrick Gold Corp’s long-term corporate credit rating to BBB from BBB-plus.

“The downgrade follows several recent company announcements including Barrick’s intention to issue long-term debt securities in the near future and a Chilean court preliminary injunction that has stopped major construction activities on the Chilean side of its Pascua-Lama project,” the rating agency said in a statement.

S&P also said it believes “that sufficient debt reduction to improve our credit ratio expectations on the company at the BBB-plus rating has become increasingly remote.”

