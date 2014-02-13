FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barrick reports big loss on impairment charge
#Market News
February 13, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

Barrick reports big loss on impairment charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Miner Barrick Gold Corp reported a big fourth-quarter loss on Thursday as it took $2.82 billion in after-tax impairment charges, including $896 million for its troubled Pascua-Lama project.

The world’s largest gold miner said its net loss had narrowed to $2.83 billion, or $2.61 a share, from $3.01 billion, or $3.01 a share, a year earlier, when it also took a large impairment charge.

Revenue dropped to $2.93 billion from $4.15 billion as the price of gold fell sharply.

