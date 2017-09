Aug 1 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp posted a second-quarter loss on Thursday due to an $8.7 billion impairment charge largely on account of the recent slump in gold prices.

The world’s largest gold producer reported a loss of $8.56 billion, or $8.55 per share, compared with a profit of $787 million, or 79 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding one-time items like the impairment charge, earnings were 66 cents a share.

Revenue fell 1.3 percent to $3.20 billion.