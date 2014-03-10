FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barrick to sell part of its stake in African Barrick
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 10, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 4 years ago

Barrick to sell part of its stake in African Barrick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 10 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp said on Monday it plans to sell about 13.5 percent of its holdings in its majority-owned subsidiary African Barrick Gold .

Toronto-based Barrick, which owns a roughly 74 percent stake in Barrick, will still own a majority position in the company following the sale.

The sale of the 41 million African Barrick shares represents about 10 percent of the company’s outstanding share base.

The shares will be sold to institutional investors and Barrick has appointed UBS Ltd, J.P. Morgan Securities and RBC Europe Ltd to act as joint book runners in relation to the deal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.