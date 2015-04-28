FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barrick Gold looking to sell 50 pct of Chile copper mine
April 28, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Barrick Gold looking to sell 50 pct of Chile copper mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp is targeting the sale of a 50 percent stake in its Zaldivar copper mine in Chile but would be prepared to sell more if it got a “knock-out” offer, company co-president Kelvin Dushnisky said.

Speaking on a conference call to discuss Barrick’s first-quarter earnings, Dushnisky said the miner would consider giving up operational control of the open-pit copper mine to a buyer if it believed that would generate more value for shareholders. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Bernard Orr)

