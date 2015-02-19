FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Barrick comments from conference call
#Market News
February 19, 2015 / 3:32 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Barrick comments from conference call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp : * Executive chair thornton says ”our thesis is that when companies falter, it

is usually because they have forgotten their original dna“ * Gold’s thornton says ”our focus is gold and we have no plans to add to our

existing copper position” * Says encouraged by talks with zambian gov’t regarding lumwana asset, but no

definitive solution yet * Says has agreed to work expeditiously to arrive at a mutually acceptable

outcome that would allow lumwana to remain in operation * Says if no resolution is reached the mine will be mothballed by June this

year * Says its debt reduction plan will be funded via free cash flow, asset sales,

possible jvs; co has no equity issuance plans for now

