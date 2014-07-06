FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dish Network shares may rise 20 pct after spectrum auction-Barron's
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 6, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

Dish Network shares may rise 20 pct after spectrum auction-Barron's

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp shares could jump 20 percent over the next year if the Federal Communications Commission’s wireless spectrum auction prompts investors to revalue the company’s wireless real estate, Barron’s said in a story published Sunday.

The third-largest pay-TV provider in the U.S., Dish Network owns undeveloped wireless spectrum that bullish analysts think could be worth $25 billion, Barron’s wrote.

That price may rise in November after the FCC holds its largest auction of spectrum since 2008, Barron’s said. The FCC has set a minimum bid of $10.1 billion.

“Just from a stock perspective, you don’t have to have a view on what Dish is ultimately going to do with the spectrum,” Jason Bazinet, an analyst at Citigroup, told the financial newspaper.

“The thesis is that the auction itself will be a positive catalyst for the stock. You just have to look forward to November.”

Bazinet has a price target of $79 for the stock.

Dish shares hit a 52-week high of $66.65 on July 2, and have gained 14.5 percent for the year-to-date. (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Sophie Hares)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.